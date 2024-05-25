GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GSK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,744,000 after acquiring an additional 156,480 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSK opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

