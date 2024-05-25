GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 136.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 270,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 306,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.38.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

