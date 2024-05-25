H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $36.93

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.93, but opened at $36.05. H World Group shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 163,300 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H World Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 247,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

