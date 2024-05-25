Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 970,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,694,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

