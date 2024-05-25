Hardy Louis Griffin III Sells 525 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hardy Louis Griffin III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $129.49 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec Announces Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

