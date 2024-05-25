Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up to $60.33

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.33, but opened at $62.50. Hasbro shares last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 282,769 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 125.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

