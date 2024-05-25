Head-To-Head Analysis: APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

APi Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for APi Group and Frontdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Frontdoor 1 1 2 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

APi Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 21.63%. Frontdoor has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Frontdoor.

This table compares APi Group and Frontdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $6.93 billion 1.44 $153.00 million ($2.15) -16.93 Frontdoor $1.78 billion 1.54 $171.00 million $2.28 15.43

Frontdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APi Group. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90% Frontdoor 10.27% 132.00% 17.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

APi Group beats Frontdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

