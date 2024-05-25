HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HEICO were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.30.

HEICO Stock Up 0.7 %

HEICO stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.66.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. HEICO’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.