Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 738,594 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 564,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $15,367,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.