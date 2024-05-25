Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

