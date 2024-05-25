Insider Buying: AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Major Shareholder Buys 14,379 Shares of Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $155,868.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,613,712.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.