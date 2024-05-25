Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Purchases 18,034 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,675.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,678.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BRN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnwell Industries in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRN

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.