Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

