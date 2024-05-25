Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CXW opened at $15.55 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in CoreCivic by 219.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CoreCivic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

