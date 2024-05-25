Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $200,241.07 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yvonne Genovese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $439.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

