Insider Selling: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) COO Sells $47,046.69 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

