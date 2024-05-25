Insider Selling: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Sells 17,238 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $70,331.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ProKidney Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ PROK opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

