Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $214,407.60 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $214,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00.

On Monday, March 25th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30.

On Wednesday, February 28th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,671,639.92.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

