Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells 3,870 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,486,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Get Our Latest Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.