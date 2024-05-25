Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 18,232 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $101,187.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $271,861.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 12,343 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $69,491.09.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,530 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $15,230.60.

On Friday, May 10th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,458.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,524 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $102,690.64.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $227,100.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $178,330.65.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,998.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $195,089.58.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

