Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Insperity has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.
Insperity Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NSP opened at $100.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.27. Insperity has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
