International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $144,509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after buying an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 35.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 777,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 30.0% during the third quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,222,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $334,570 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

