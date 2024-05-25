Invesco Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.