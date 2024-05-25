Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 563.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.