Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VLT stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

