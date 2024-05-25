Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VLT stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
