Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIAGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

OIA stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

