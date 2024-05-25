Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
OIA stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.