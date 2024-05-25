Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of VMO opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.98.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

