Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:VPV opened at $10.72 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

In other Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $280,667.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797,491 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,137 shares of company stock worth $762,303.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

