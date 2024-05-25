Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $460.58 and last traded at $456.41. Approximately 15,618,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 43,420,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.71.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.25 and a 200-day moving average of $421.69.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
