Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

