Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.46.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
