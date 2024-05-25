Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

