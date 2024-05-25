Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:VTN opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,020.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,754,279 shares in the company, valued at $29,277,985.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

