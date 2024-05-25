Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
IIM opened at $12.01 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
