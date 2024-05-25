Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.20

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 305631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $931.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,406,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after purchasing an additional 668,694 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,500 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

