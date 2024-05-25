iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,750,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 632,696 shares.The stock last traded at $101.66 and had previously closed at $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

