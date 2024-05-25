iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

