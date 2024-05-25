iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after acquiring an additional 486,526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,142,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

