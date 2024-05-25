iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Holdings Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 357.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.13% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.