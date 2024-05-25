J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey Sells 1,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $77,957,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after buying an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.