Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

J stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

