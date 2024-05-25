JG Boswell to Issue Dividend of $5.00 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
JG Boswell Stock Performance
Shares of JG Boswell stock opened at $570.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a 52 week low of $560.00 and a 52 week high of $700.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.58.
About JG Boswell
