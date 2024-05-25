JG Boswell to Issue Dividend of $5.00 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

JG Boswell Stock Performance

Shares of JG Boswell stock opened at $570.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a 52 week low of $560.00 and a 52 week high of $700.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.58.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

About JG Boswell

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.