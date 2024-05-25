JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.30. 1,003,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,668,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
