JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.30. 1,003,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,668,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

