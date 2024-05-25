Katherine Schuelke Sells 1,094 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $138,051.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiTime Trading Up 4.4 %

SITM stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $141.99.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.