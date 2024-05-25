KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $18.87

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.87, but opened at $18.09. KE shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 2,981,822 shares trading hands.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.77.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,928,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of KE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after purchasing an additional 804,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $135,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

