Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 343,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 638,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Kennametal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.