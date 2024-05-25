Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

