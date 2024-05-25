Leonard Livschitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,595,901 shares in the company, valued at $36,390,518.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $142,964.52.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $185,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00.

GDYN opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $785.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 789,373 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 182,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

