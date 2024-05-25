Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

