Linda Kay Zecher Sells 2,350 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $102,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenable Stock Up 1.4 %

TENB opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 169.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tenable by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

