LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.